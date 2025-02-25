CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Select Board approved changes to town clerk office hours, appointed a new plumbing inspector, and confirmed that Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington will attend the next meeting during its Feb. 20 meeting.

The board unanimously voted to adjust the town clerk’s hours to Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Members also appointed Jon Arnold as the town’s plumbing inspector, with his term set to end at the first Select Board meeting following the annual town meeting in March. “We can only do it until the end of the March town meeting because everybody has to be done at the same time for next year,” Town Clerk Melissa Taylor said. The board also approved Rob Overton as deputy plumbing inspector.

The board discussed an ongoing issue with a malfunctioning electronic sign in front of the town office, noting that a replacement screen was on backorder. It was noted that it was under a warranty, so no charge on the parts, but it will have labor costs. Chair Eric Hilton added that he would follow up with the sign company.

Members reflected on the success of a recent community dance, with Hilton commending the Recreation Committee. “It was a good community thing,” he said. “We had a photographer and the Recreation Committee did their part. It was really good.” He said it was a good turnout.

The board also acknowledged the road crew’s efforts during recent storms. “They are staying at it. They have done a great job,” Hilton said.

The board will consider nominees for the Spirit of America Award at a future meeting. Last year’s recipient was Don Oliver, recognized for volunteer work. “Think of someone who has stood out in this town,” Hilton said.

Absentee ballots for the March 24 RSU 9 vote will be available at the Chesterville town office starting Tuesday, Feb. 25. Voters in the 10 towns that send students to RSU 9 will decide whether to accept up to $1.6 million of a $1.77 million Maine Connectivity Grant obtained by Franklin County Adult Education to purchase the former Arthur D. Ingalls School in Farmington.

Looking ahead, RSU 9 Elkington will attend the next meeting on Feb. 27, at 6:30 p.m.

