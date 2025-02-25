UMF



FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

Greene: MacKenzie LaRosee, High Honors; Shea Marston, High Honors; Hannah Milliken, High Honors; Felicity Tardif, High Honors;

Jay: Alyssa Beaulieu, Honors; Connor Blanche, Honors; Jordan Blanche, Honors; Mia Henry, High Honors; Jaydn Pingree, Honors; Jazmine Pingree, Honors; Rae Sawyer, High Honors; Emma Towers, High Honors;

Livermore: Gabriella McMullen, High Honors; Sam Perkins, High Honors; Meghan Renander, Honors;

Monmouth: Reilly Mccabe, Honors;

Sumner: Jamie Richardson, High Honors;

Turner: Kaydence Gamblin, High Honors; Mark Herman, Honors; Donna Massarella, High Honors; Kai McCormick, High Honors; Luke Morey, High Honors; Tristan Ridley, Honors; Reid Sibley, Honors;

Wilton: Floret Duchesne, High Honors; Emma Dunn, Honors; Mckella Ford, High Honors; Casey Franklin, High Honors; Michelle Ladd, High Honors; Jayden Meader, Honors; Em Stinson, High Honors; Amy Walston, High Honors; Rosella York, High Honors;

Winthrop: Alyssa Parker, Honors;

