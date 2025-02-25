FAYETTE — The Fayette Board of Selectmen met on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Starling Hall, addressing budget concerns, rising property valuations, and increasing emergency service costs. The board also voted unanimously to support LD 286, a bill aimed at giving county commissioners greater flexibility in setting municipal tax payment schedules, with a public hearing scheduled for Feb. 24.

Town Manager Mark Robinson stated that discussions with the Maine Connectivity Authority, Consolidated Communications, and Fidium are ongoing, with an announcement expected regarding concerns over inequitable pricing for Fidium services.

Vice Chair Michael Carlson reported that the Transfer Station budget for fiscal year 2025-26 is projected to increase approximately $100,000 due to Fayette’s rising state valuation. The town’s valuation rose from $264.4 million to $316.5 million, while its most recent tax bill was based on a local assessment of $237.5 million. The updated state valuation affects county obligations, school subsidies, solid waste disposal costs, and the town’s ability to maintain a 100% certified parcel ratio. Falling below full certification results in higher costs for taxpayers, as exemptions for homesteads, veterans, and tree growth, farm, and open space programs are reduced by the percentage difference. For instance, if a town certifies at 95%, the value of its exemptions decreases by 5%.

The board reviewed the Fayette Central School board committee’s budget timeline, which includes a joint workshop with the Budget Committee on April 15, and the annual town meeting, now scheduled for June 10 instead of June 12. Local elections will take place that day at Starling Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the town meeting following at 6 p.m. at the school.

The change of the town meeting to June 10 is to accommodate the moderator, Town Attorney, Mary Denison, who wasn’t available for the originally planned date of June 12.

Officials also addressed rising emergency service costs. The Town’s ambulance service contract with Winthrop increased to $31,459, while dispatch fees increased to $11,045, for a combined total of $42,504. The increase in ambulance and dispatch service costs is attributed to how costs are allocated among towns. Winthrop officials reviewed their funding formulas and determined that they had been subsidizing ambulance and dispatch services, leading to adjusted rates that more accurately reflect service usage and expenses.

The board approved the appointment of Holly Pond to the Parks and Recreation Committee, giving the committee enough members to hold meetings. The board thanked Pond for her willingness to join the committee.

The board unanimously approved a motion directing the town manager to draft a letter in support of LD 286, “An Act to Allow County Commissioners Greater Flexibility When Establishing a Payment Schedule for Municipalities to Pay County Tax Bills.” The bill, sponsored by Representative William Bridgeo, will be discussed at a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 24.

