FAYETTE — For Lori Beaulieu, community engagement is more than just an interest; it’s a commitment. As an active member of the All Ages Friendly Community initiative and a dedicated volunteer, she has worked to foster stronger connections among Fayette residents through outreach programs, events and advocacy.

The All Ages Friendly Community initiative is designed to support residents, particularly those living alone, by recommending services and programs to help them remain in the community as they age. Beaulieu became involved after learning about a grant for an outreach coordinator position.

“I work in behavioral health and thought about applying for the grant,” she said. “After it started up, I got involved to get it up and running in Fayette.”

One of the initiative’s community engagement efforts includes a monthly game night at Starling Hall. While attendance has fluctuated, Beaulieu remains optimistic about its potential to bring residents together.

“They haven’t been as popular with the community as I’d like, but in the summer, when seasonal residents are back in town, we get a few more,” she said. “It would really be nice to see more members of the community stop in. They do not need to bring anything – we have all sorts of games and card games here already. People can come and go as they please. What else could be better on a Friday night after a long workweek?”

Beaulieu sees communication as a key factor in strengthening community ties and ensuring residents are aware of the many opportunities available.

“Fayette is on the right track. There are so many great things already happening in town; the right people just need to communicate it,” she said. “They have added a Recreation Committee, and I’m looking forward to seeing where that goes. The All Ages Friendly Committee is working to help people remain at home as they age, the library is very active with activities for children and adults, and Starling Hall has events and dinners to bring the community together. We just all need to work together with positivity and great communication.”

Looking ahead, Beaulieu is particularly excited about the upcoming Starling Hall online auction, which she describes as the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“We are working hard right now to attain items for the auction, which will go live April 4 and run for four weeks,” she said. “We have nine big events planned in 2025, including the auction, a garden fair, a yard sale, a craft fair and five community meals. Other events like Trunk or Treat and game nights are also on the calendar. Everything can be viewed on the Starling Hall website.”

Before making Fayette her home, Lori Beaulieu spent years with JCPenney, retiring in 2017 as a general manager.

“I retired from JCPenney in 2017 as a general manager after a 38-year-long career,” she said. “It was a big part of my life, and after retirement, I knew I wanted to stay involved and active in my community.”

Beaulieu moved to Fayette in 2018, drawn to the area’s natural beauty and welcoming community.

“I had a big house, and my kids had recently moved out. I grew up on a lake and missed that,” she said.

“I had always wanted to live on the water again, so I sold my house and found my new smaller home on Tilton Pond here in Fayette.”

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Beaulieu takes great pride in her family.

“I am the proud mother of two adult daughters,” she said. “One has been a kindergarten teacher for many years, and the other is a senior ECG technician at Maine Medical Center.”

Her dedication to volunteerism is long-standing, with experience serving on various committees, including the Great Falls Balloon Festival board of directors, chambers of commerce in multiple cities, and the Parent Teacher Organization at her daughter’s elementary school. In Fayette, she continues her community service as a board member for Starling Hall and the All Ages Friendly Committee.

“If you are a registered voter, you are sure to see me welcoming you as an election clerk,” she added.

Beaulieu encourages residents who want to get more involved to simply ask. “All the groups I mentioned would love help, so just ask,” she said. “Talk to Mark Robinson at the town office, and they can get you in touch with the right person. I know that Starling Hall is always looking for people to help out, whether it’s baking a dish, serving at an event, or making crafts on a Saturday afternoon. There are so many ways people can get involved.”

What stands out most to Beaulieu about Fayette is the friendliness of the people.

“What I love most about Fayette is that everyone is so nice and friendly,” she said. “I lived in a big city for so long, and that’s just not the case there. It seems like everyone knows everyone here, and I love it.”

As she continues her work, Beaulieu hopes more residents will take advantage of the opportunities available to connect with their neighbors and strengthen the sense of community that makes Fayette special.

