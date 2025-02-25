JAY — The Select Board voted Monday to contract Pike Industries of Fairfield for paving work and to extend the deadline to pay overdue taxes and sewer fees.

The cost is estimated at $529,588 but it could change because of several factors, including the cost of oil.

Roads on the schedule for full or partial paving are: Bartlett, East Jay, Macomber Hill, Bellview Drive, Elm Street, Eastern Avenue, Lavoie and Knapp streets.

The Paving Committee recommended Pike Industries, according to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere.

Last year, the town paid $97.95 per ton for material to pave outside of the in-town area. This year, the price quoted is $94 a ton, LaFreniere wrote in a memo to the board. For in-town paving, the cost last year was $140 a ton; this year the quote is $130 per ton. The difference between the two is there are more driveways in the in-town area, she said.

There is $325,000 for paving in the proposed $6.7 million municipal budget, which will be voted on April 29. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Building.

In addition, there is nearly $175,000 in the paving account being carried over from last year, $90,000 anticipated from the state for a local roads partnership, and $25,000 from Polycor New England, a granite quarry in North Jay.

Last year, voters and the board approved the agreement to not post sections of Old Jay Hill and Woodman Hill roads during mud season. The company compensates the town for upkeep of the roads.

Also Monday, the board voted to give property owners who owe back taxes and/or sewer fees an additional 30 days after March 6 to pay their bills to avoid foreclosure. The deadline is April 7 at 5:30 p.m.

As of Monday, 22 properties had overdue back taxes and 13 properties had unpaid sewer fees, LaFreniere said.

The board will take up foreclosed properties at April 14 at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

