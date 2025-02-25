LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen on Tuesday evening, Feb. 18, voted to renew the liquor license for Chuck Wagon restaurant owned by Du-Par, Inc. at 2 Depot St. in Livermore Falls.

“This is the annual renewal for the Chuck Wagon,” Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said. “There have been no complaints. Nobody has any concerns.”

Selectmen approved a junkyard permit for Pierre Castonguay at 360 Campground Rd.

“Again, this is an annual renewal that he does every year,” Carrie Castonguay said. “I don’t know how many years. No complaints.”

According to the application the junkyard was established in 1991 by Richard Castonguay.

Waste hauler permits were also approved for Archie’s Inc., owned by Anthony Avelino of Mexico, Maine, and Darcy’s Disposal Service owned by Darcy Croteau of Turner.

In other business

Carrie Castonguay spoke of an email received from the Maine Department of Agriculture. “Even though there were a number of browntail moths that didn’t survive because of the drought conditions, they are still anticipating pockets of high numbers,” she said. “Everybody get your calamine lotion out.”

