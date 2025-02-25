MEXICO — The town will have an informational meeting March 4 regarding restarting the Mexico Police Department vs. contracting with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
The 6 p.m. meeting will take place in the Calvin Lyons Meeting Room, downstairs at the Mexico Town Office.
On March 6, ballots will be prepared and will be available for voting at the Town Office. A registered voter in the town will be able to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them until March 18.
Ballots will be accepted until 6 p.m. April 1, at which time they will counted. Results will be announced at the board meeting that evening.
Following close to an hour of discussion about the police department, which suspended operations in August 2024 due to lack of officers, the board voted 5-0 on Feb. 4 to form a 5-person committee to gather information to present to the public.
Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day said all five members were selected that night.
