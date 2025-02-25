RUMFORD — After a lengthy discussion, the Select Board voted 3-2 Thursday to observe the town’s 225th year as a town with banners in the downtown district.

The town’s actual birthday was Friday. Voting for the banners were Theresa Sax, Jim Theriault and Frank DiConzo. Opposed with John Pepin and Board Chair Chris Brennick.

The cost of the 18 banners, created by Erik Designs of Rumford, is $1,475, which will come out of the seasonal upgrade account.

Town Manager George O’Keefe said the banners, the same size as the ones currently in place, will go up as soon as the order comes in and remain up through much of 2025.

Although not voted on, one idea is when the banners, which cost about $82 each, come down, they might be sold to collectors for half that cost.

In other business, Code Enforcement Officer Richard Coulombe updated the town on the number of vacant buildings.

He said there are 103 vacant buildings, with 14 of those being commercial buildings.

