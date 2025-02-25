RUMFORD — The Select Board voted 5-0 Thursday to enter the lease-purchase agreements for a tractor and two plow trucks for the public works.

The agreements, both seven years, will be with the O’Connor Motor Co. in Augusta.

For the tractor, the town will pay $30,717 per year. “We make seven years of payments. We own it at the end,” said Town Manager George O’Keefe.

The town will not by trading in the tractor. “The one that we have, we’re going to put a dump body on that, so we’ll be able to have a reserve truck,” he said.

It will be available to the town within six months.

The two plow trucks will be Western Star, and both will be available before the next winter plowing season, said O’Keefe.

The seven-year lease purchase will be $50,924 per year, including a $6,000 trade-in for truck #7, and $49,995 per year, including a 11,500 trade-in for truck #9.

Public Works Supt. Dale Roberts said both trucks #7 and #9 both broke down during the last snow storm. O’Keefe said having Western Star “will give us better fleet uniformity because we will have Western Star trucks across the entire fleet at this point, which is great.”

