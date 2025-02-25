https://www.sunjournal.com/2025/02/25/sunday-social-in-livermore
Sunday social in Livermore
A good time to catch up is while waiting for fish to bite while ice fishing Sunday afternoon, Feb. 23, on Long Pond in Livermore.
Three people are seen together Saturday afternoon, Feb. 23, while ice fishing on Long Pond in Livermore. Waiting for a fish to snag the line is a good time to catch up with family and friends.
Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
