FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington proudly announces its Dean’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are listed with High Honors. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are listed with Honors. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status. Academic achievement awarded at commencement is based on all course work taken at UMF.

Chesterville: Emily Maxim, High Honors; Kayla Rivers-Almeida, High Honors;

Farmington: Brittany Bailey, High Honors; Cal Beckwith, High Honors; Anthony Boyle, High Honors; Kellette Boynton, High Honors; Spencer Brennick, High Honors; Evryst Bryant, High Honors; Mar Byrd, High Honors; Megan Cates, High Honors; Kaylei Chabre, Honors; Amber Dionne, High Honors; Megan Dionne, High Honors; Dana Erb, High Honors; Ramona Ervin-Dickson, High Honors; Shaina Fusco, High Honors; Jillian Gamage, Honors; Trey Gourgeot, High Honors; JJ Greenlaw, Honors; Finley Grosz, High Honors; Hanna Hallundbaek, High Honors; Sylvie Haslam, High Honors; Brielle Hill, High Honors; Henry Hilton, High Honors; Christopher Houdeshell, High Honors; Shelby Iverson, High Honors; Jadyn Jacobs, High Honors; Klaus Jacobs, Honors; Dahlia Jordan, High Honors; Shaylynn Koban, High Honors; Alanha Ladd, Honors; Nic Laro, Honors; Zoe Lawler, Honors; Kolyn Mattson, Honors; George Miller, High Honors; Isabella Miller, Honors; Zack Morrell, High Honors; Victoria Oliveira, High Honors; Jeremy Powers, Honors; Lyss Pratt, High Honors; Alexis Ramee, Honors; Kiely Reynolds, High Honors; Zain Richard, Honors; Lilly Richards, Honors; Manu Ritchie, High Honors; Autumn Sawyer, Honors; Ella Sibole-Davis, Honors; Tessa Tillman, High Honors; Hannah Wilbur, High Honors; David Wrigley, Honors;

Jay: Alyssa Beaulieu, Honors; Connor Blanche, Honors; Jordan Blanche, Honors; Mia Henry, High Honors; Jaydn Pingree, Honors; Jazmine Pingree, Honors; Rae Sawyer, High Honors; Emma Towers, High Honors;

Kingfield: Geraldine Doble, High Honors;

Madrid Twp: Anna Plog, High Honors;

New Sharon: Taegan Heath, Honors;

New Vineyard: Prudence Richards, High Honors;

Rangeley: Miranda Shelley, High Honors;

Starks: Caden Sterry, High Honors;

Strong: Sydney Gray, High Honors; Austin Marden, Honors; Abigail Wilcox, Honors;

Temple: Horisun Antunee, Honors;

Vienna: Summer Meeks, Honors;

West Farmington: Hoku Caroselli, Honors;

Wilton: Floret Duchesne, High Honors; Emma Dunn, Honors; Mckella Ford, High Honors; Casey Franklin, High Honors; Michelle Ladd, High Honors; Jayden Meader, Honors; Em Stinson, High Honors; Amy Walston, High Honors; Rosella York, High Honors.

Emmanuel



BOSTON, MA — Anna Drillen, of Chesterville has been named to Emmanuel College’s Fall 2024 Dean’s List in recognition of academic excellence. Drillen is a Double Major; Neuroscience; Psychology – Counseling & Health Psychology major. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

