FARMINGTON — At the selectmen meeting Tuesday night, Feb. 25, officials and residents weighed in on changing from a calendar year to fiscal year for budget determinations with several pros and cons shared.

While giving her one-year anniversary report in December Town Manager Erica LaCroix noted, “The budget year starts in January and the first taxes aren’t collected until November. Thus, the entirety of the reserve funds need to be used for daily operations for the first 10 months of the year. The budget isn’t approved until three months into the year so no projects or capital spending can start until at least April.”

Arguments for both sides were to have been given at the Feb. 11 meeting, but LaCroix was sick so it was moved to Tuesday.

“It’s not something you can do immediately, it’s not a knee-jerk reaction,” she stressed. “You have to plan it out properly or it will be chaotic.”

Using a fiscal year is a best practice in the industry, LaCroix said. “Tax year in the state of Maine always starts April 1,” she noted. “It doesn’t matter what budgetary system your town is on. That’s when values are set. That allows all of our real estate agents to know how taxes are going to be split up for the year. It’s not something that we can change.”

LaCroix said few towns still use the calendar year, probably because a lot of funding depended on locally comes from entities using fiscal year. “It’s very hard to budget when you’re guessing about things that haven’t even started being discussed yet,” she noted. “The state budget that funds our non-tax income, their budget doesn’t actually start until October, so it is very hard to predict how those changes are going to go. The fiscal year system just allows for a lot better, and more accurate budgeting.”

The other problem is cash flow, LaCroix stated. There is only one bill a year with taxes not due until November, she said. The town has already spent the money taxes are meant to cover so, when available reserve funds are used until taxes come in, she noted. Last year money was borrowed from the sewer account to pay bills rather than take out a tax anticipation note [TAN] and pay interest, she shared.

Changing to fiscal year could be accomplished with a short-term six-month budget covering January through June followed by a 12-month budget starting in July, LaCroix said in December. “Taxes on the six-month budget would be due in the spring, and taxes on the full year budget would be split into a fall and spring payment,” she noted then. “This will not cost taxpayers any more in their tax bills, it just changes the timing, and will ensure that the town’s fund balance remains liquid until revenues start coming in.”

Twice a year due dates for taxes would provide funds earlier and allow reserve funds to be invested, which isn’t possible with the current system, LaCroix said Tuesday. After the transition, one bill could be sent annually to save money, she stated. When not paid, interest would only be charged on the portion due, not the entire amount, she noted.

Selectman Byron Staples said the bill could be paid in full when received, if desired.

Planning ahead would be needed, Selectman Dennis O’Neil noted. The town should be run as a business, use prudent business practices, he stated. The auditor advises keeping three months operating capital at all times, he noted. What do counties, schools who use fiscal year know that Farmington doesn’t, he asked.

Several residents shared concerns about changing to a fiscal year.

Attorney Paul Mills said he has attended numerous meetings in communities around the state, worked with Farmington in 2003 and again in 2010-2011 when changing to a fiscal year was not done. “The introduction of the July 1 year has an unavoidable, abrupt delivery,” he stated. Taxpayers will pay twelve months in November of the last calendar year; six months in the following spring; then another six months the following November, he noted.

In the spring taxpayers are paying off heating bills, holiday expenses and income taxes, Mills stressed.

Other points shared by Mills for not changing to a fiscal year include:

• Increases in county and school assessments would be absorbed in one year

• TAN would better resolve cash flow issues; fiscal year shifts higher interest onto taxpayers.

• Investing tax monies obtained six months earlier to generate investment income is high risk.

• Changing systems while revaluation is underway.

• Recommendation to have 3-month fund balance is a fallacy, only needed for towns with few major taxpayers.

• Fiscal year inflicts penalties on real estate buyers due to April 1 date for ascertaining ownership and collecting taxes.

• Town reports would not be the same unless town meeting dates were changed.

• Town meeting date would probably change, June town meetings see less attendance.

• One-time circumstances [delayed reimbursement for flood repairs and Walton’s Mill Park improvements plus the delay in committing taxes last year] could have more amenable solutions.

“If we go to the July 1 fiscal year, that would mean that half the $12 million tax commitment would be paid six months earlier than it is now,” Mills stated. “A $575,000 problem, however, should not require a $6 million solution.”

LaCroix said for every $100,000 the school budget goes up, it costs the average taxpayer $13 to $23. Having the 3-month fund balance available is important when borrowing is needed, as an independent bond rating company uses that information to set rates, she noted. In most cases, three months is more than enough, not for the bond rating to be good, she stressed.

A business can close its doors if something happens; if a road is out, a bridge collapses, the town has to correct it immediately, LaCroix stated. “It’s not the same level of responsibility, we have a mandate,” she noted.

Timing of town meeting can be chosen by selectmen, LaCroix said. It makes sense to go a bit later, doesn’t have to be June, she said.

Farmington has tourism year round, isn’t as reliant on summer traffic, LaCroix noted.

If Farmington had tax monies earlier in the year, needed equipment could be purchased without borrowing, she stressed. That directly benefits the taxpayer, she added.

Resident Bill Crandall said he would prefer any interest being earned going into his account rather than the town’s account.

Money to pay taxes comes in from June until the bill arrives, resident Craig Jordan stated. If faced with a tax bill then it would be rough, he noted. Anybody with apartments has plowing, fuel, insurance bills, he said.

LaCroix admitted the transition year could be hard for taxpayers.

Jon Bubier, owner of Ron’s Market and other properties, said money comes in in the summer. Wilton uses fiscal year, sends out one bill for taxes with two tabs in it and paying the second half can be overlooked, he noted. “If the wheel isn’t broke, why try to fix it,” he asked.

Erik Johnson of Sandy River Farms said spring is when he buys most supplies. He relies on Mother Nature, his crops are a gamble and doesn’t know how much he will get for them until late fall. The last five years he has had to pay interest. The farm provides free access on its land, that can be shut down and charging for access started, he noted. “I have a spending problem,” he added. “You may have to look at your spending problem.”

Selectman Richard Morton said those he has spoken with would rather have two bills, it would be easier to pay two small bills.

Crandall asked if there was a way to incentivize earlier payment of taxes.

LaCroix said the state doesn’t allow discounts, taxes have to be fair and equal across the board. The town prepays for some things, they aren’t in the budget as they are supposed to be reimbursed, but timing of reimbursements isn’t always known.

While sympathetic to farmers and others, LaCroix has to find the best system for the town. “My role is to point out the best way forward for the town” she stated. “It’s not my will, it is up to the board. There is no perfect answer. We are just discussing at this point.”

Chair Joshua Bell said valid points had been made, wanted to stay with current system until after the revaluation was completed.

