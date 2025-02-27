KINGFIELD — The Kingfield Select Board met Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Webster Hall to review meeting minutes, discuss a supplemental sewer commitment, and update the board’s meeting protocol.

The board reviewed a supplemental sewer commitment after a computer error resulted in nine accounts being incorrectly billed. The supplemental adjustment ensures the affected individuals are billed correctly. Selectman Christopher Rushton moved to approve the commitment, seconded by Selectman Hunter Lander. The motion passed unanimously.

The board reviewed an addition to its protocol stating that if there are no agenda items, a meeting will not be held. The motion carried unanimously.

Selectman Morgan Dunham inquired about setting wastewater rates at the next meeting. Town Manager Leanna Targett stated she had prepared several budget scenarios after discussions with board members. She will present final figures once wage discussions are completed, as the wastewater budget will determine revenue requirements for rate-setting.

The next Kingfield Select Board meeting is scheduled for March 3 at 6 p.m.

