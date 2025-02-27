White-wrapped hay bales, often called ‘marshmallow bales,’ sit partially buried in snow next to a field on Livermore Falls Road in Farmington on the morning of Feb. 26. The rising sun illuminates the distant hills with a golden hue, while the snow-covered landscape remains in morning shadow. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal

Farmington Maine, Franklin Journal, winter 2025

