WELD — Voters on Tuesday, Feb. 25, chose newcomers and incumbents to fill terms on the Select Board, Planning Board, and Budget Committee.

Steve Conant received 42 votes for a 3-year term on the Select Board, Town Clerk Carol Cochran said. Richard Doughty, who had held the position, did not seek reelection. Cochran said Sean Minear, David Rackliffe and Lise Bofinger each received one write-in vote.

Ernestine Hutchinson received 41 votes for another 5-year term on the Planning Board while Richard Doughty received a write-in vote, Cochran noted.

Incumbent Becky Durant-Vining received 44 votes for a 3-year position on the Budget Committee and there were several write-in votes, Cochran stated. Barbie Castonguay received 7 write-in votes, the most among those cast and will fill the other opening on the committee, she said. Tom Skolfield, who had held that position, stepped down after being elected to the Franklin County Commission last November. No one took out nomination papers for that position, Cochran had said previously.

Elections were held at the town hall due to a sewer backup at the town office earlier this month. The room where voting typically is held is being used by office staff while other parts of the building are being cleaned and repaired.

