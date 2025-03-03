FARMINGTON — Longtime Franklin County jail Administrator Maj. Douglas Blauvelt of Farmington resigned his position effective Feb. 24.

Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. has chosen Lt. John Donald, assistant jail administrator, will be in charge of operations Franklin County Detention Center until the position is filled, according to county Administrator Amy Bernard.

County commissioners will consider a new job description for jail administrator at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Bass Room at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital at 111 Franklin Health Commons in Farmington. Human Resources Director Tiffany Baker worked with Nichols and Chief Deputy Steven Lowell to revise the job description, which is 10 years old, to “mirror some of the job functions, duties, and requirements from Somerset (County Jail in Madison) as it is a nationally accredited facility,” according to Bernard’s report.

Once the updated job description is approved, it will be posted internally and externally for candidates to apply

Blauvelt started as a corrections officer at the Franklin County jail in 2003. He went on to become a sergeant and then assistant jail administrator in 2008. The following year he was hired as the jail manager. The jail went from a full-time facility to 72-hour holding facility on July 1, 2009.

County residents, former Sheriff Dennis Pike, Nichols, county officials and others fought to get the jail reopened as a full-time facility. It reopened in 2015 to house those in custody 24 hours a day. When the jail reopened to full-time, Blauvelt became the jail administrator.

Blauvelt worked with Nichols and corrections officers to get the detention center ready to house those in custody for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

