JAY — The 2025-26 proposed budget for Regional School Unit 73 is 5.75% more than the current budget, Superintendent Scott Albert told board of directors Thursday at Spruce Mountain High School.

“We started at 7.1%, we were able to bring that down to 5.75%,” he said. “After we met with the transportation team, it was suggested that we put another lease van into the budget. If we do that it will put our budget up to 5.82% increase.”

The current budget is $24.63 million, according to figures provided. The proposed budget is almost $1.42 million more, without the van.

Added to the budget is a dean of students for the elementary and primary schools for behavior issues and to allow the principal to get into classrooms more, he said. A secretary is retiring at the primary school, so there will be one secretary and one dean of students, he said.

“It’s worked at the middle school for us over the years,” Albert said. “It overlaps. The dean of students is taking care of attendance, making phone calls home, but also taking care of behaviors. You really don’t want the secretaries having to chase a kid down the hallway for other issues.”

The primary and elementary school would each have one secretary and a dean of students, which would align with a teacher’s pay scale, Albert said. To be fair, the salary for the dean at the middle school will increase, he noted.

The buildings and grounds departmen has suggested replacing bleachers at the high school, Albert said. A four-year lease would put the budget increase at 5.99%, he said.

System administration is up $28,145.15. Increases are from wages and benefits, plus an almost $4,065 insurance increase, Albert noted.

Increases totaling $15,568 for postage, contracted services and equipment at the high school are offset by $13,200 due to supplies for technology programs now being provided by Foster Career and Technical Education Center in Farmington, Principal TJ Plourde said.

High school athletics expenses are increasing $34,916 to expand the wrestling program. Athletic Director Marc Keller said wrestling at the middle school was approved last year and began this school year. The program has 21 students, of which eight are eighth graders. “One of those actually qualified for the New England tournament just this past weekend,” he said.

The biggest expenses are for a wrestling coach and $16,500 for the mats and carts, he said.

Costs for athletics at the middle school are increasing $10,500, with some for the wrestling program, Principal Kristofer Targett said.

Cherie Parker, director of special education, said costs for her department are increasing $93,937. Contracted rate increases and private tuition costs for a student moving to grade nine are factors, she noted.

Transportation Director Norma Jackman indicated a $15,000 increase in the contract for bus repairs, more propane for a propane bus, and additional transportation for special education and McKinney-Vento students.

“McKinney-Vento is a law for anybody that is in inadequate housing,” she said. “That means if they don’t have running water, are house surfing, need shelter, we have to provide them with transportation if they are out of district.”

Districtwide facilities and maintenances costs are increasing $182,974. Supplies, contracts, insurance and replacing a dump truck at the high school are contributors, Director Wayne Neil said.

Robyn Raymond, director of Spruce Mountain Adult Education, said a commercial driver’s license instructor and workforce coordinator are being hired while an administrative assistant will become part time. The $85,073 increase will be covered by adult education subsidies.

Food Service Director Laura Merrill said that budget is up $343,515, which includes $320,000 for new equipment and cafeteria update, $22,840 for higher food costs and $5,675 for travel for staff to attend a national conference in July. A $5,000 decrease in repair and maintenance is also included.

“For our overall budget there is no local support,” Merrill said. “This is all within the food service budget.”

Last year, directors voted not to seek $10,000 each from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls to subsidize food service. Revenue is used to offset costs.

If approved by voters April 29, the budget will take effect July 1.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay to continue budget discussions, Albert said.

