NEW SHARON — A fire that started around a woodstove killed a dog and destroyed a camper with a wooden addition Tuesday evening at 22 Kimball Pond Road, Deputy Fire Rescue Chief Chris McKay said.

When firefighters arrived, the structure was engulfed in flames, he said.

It was unclear if anyone lived in the camper.

Occupants of the farmhouse on the property, Hilary Granberg and Ryan Flagg, were not home, he said.

Firefighters were able to protect a barn that was 30 feet away and the house, which was about 60 feet from the burning structure, McKay said.

State fire investigator Jeremy Damren responded to the fire, which was reported about 5:25 p.m. He concurred with firefighters that it started in the area of the woodstove.

About 20 firefighters from New Sharon, Farmington and Chesterville departments responded. It took about 15 minutes to knock the fire down, McKay said.

Firefighters pulled apart the building to make sure it was fully extinguished.

“It was an extensive overhaul,” McKay said.

Copy the Story Link