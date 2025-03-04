RIVER VALLEY — The 19th annual Rumford Falls Ice Out Contest gets underway March 5.

Help others in need and help yourself with a chance to win a prize package.

Just bring your canned good(s) non-perishable food item(s) or essential products, along with your ice out entry with the date and time you think the ice will go out of Roxbury Pond.

The Rumford Falls Times is located at 60 Lowell St. in Rumford, Suite 201.

The entry forms will also be provided in our issues through March 19. Deadline for entries is noon March 21.

The prize package from our sponsors include a $25 gift certificate to Naples Packing, an oil change and tire rotation from Dan’s Automotive, two 16-inch one-topping pizzas from Mountain Valley Variety, and a six-month subscription to the Rumford Falls Times.

Last year, Roxanne Thomas of Mexico correctly predicted the ice out at Roxbury Pond, which occurred during the afternoon of April 14.

It was thought the ice out would be much earlier, but a couple of spring snowstorms created a cool blanket on the pond to slow down the ice melt.

Records of the ice out at Roxbury Pond have been kept at least since 1978. The average ice out has been between April 16-21. The earliest recorded ice out was on April 6, 2006. The latest was May 8, 1978.

