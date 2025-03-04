LIVERMORE FALLS — A meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 11 to review sewer rates.
“I was wondering if it would be possible to get the support to have a workshop with myself, the town manager and Tammy [Gray], the sewer clerk, to work on sewer rates,” Wastewater Superintendent Mark Holt said during a special selectmen meeting Feb. 20. “That way we can give you a few different ideas. So when April rolls around, we are ready to set a sewer rate.”
Town Manager Carrie Castonguay noted the town’s sewer policy may need to be amended. “We’ve discovered through the modality that we use for sewer billing, this year there were some wonky things that happened,” she said. Some people’s bills went down significantly, others went up, so we’re trying to come up with a way of doing it that’s fair and equitable, she added.
Direction, input from the board was wanted, Holt stated.
Selectman Jim Long suggested a meeting after March 4 as he had some conflicts before then.
Selectman Bruce Peary proposed meeting at 6 or 6:30 p.m. He said the board was used to meeting at 6:30.
