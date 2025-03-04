JAY — Superintendent Scott Albert told Regional School Unit 73 board of directors Thursday, Feb. 27, that the latest proposed budget was 5.82% more than the current budget.

The new budget, if approved by voters in the towns of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls on April 29, will take effect July 1 and go through June 30, 2026.

“We started at 7.1%, we were able to bring that down to 5.75%, that’s an increase from last year’s budget to this year’s budget,” Albert said. “After we met with the transportation team, it was suggested that we put another lease van into the budget. If we do that it will put our budget up to 5.82% increase. That is not in the budget as you see it right now.”

The current budget approved by voters is $24.63 million, according to figures provided. The figures show the proposed budget is almost $1.42 million more without the van.

Buildings and grounds has suggested replacing bleachers at the high school, Albert noted. A 4-year lease would put the budget at 5.99%, he stated. “What was suggested we do for that, if the board approves, is we would have a separate vote on that when it goes up in the town meeting as well as the referendum,” he said. “It would be separate. You’d have the vote for the budget. This is the year we have to have the vote for whether or not we want to stay with having the town meeting and referendum that has to be voted on every three years. The third thing on the referendum would be, do we want to take out the loan for the bleachers.”

A few years ago high school elevator and bleachers at Griffin Field were funded that way, Albert noted. “We think it’s important to have,” he said. “We do not want it to interfere with our overall budget passing, so it’s up to what people in the towns really want.”

System administration is up $28,145.15. Increases are from wages and benefits plus an almost $4,065 insurance rate increase, Albert noted.

At the high school, increases totaling $15,568 for postage, contracted services and equipment are offset by $13,200 due to supplies for technology programs now being provided by Foster CTE Center in Farmington, TJ Plourde, principal, noted. Replacing desks is rotated throughout the school to reduce annual costs and it is the science department’s turn, he said. Fire-retardant tables, other things needed for those classes add to costs, he added.

Director Tina Riley of Jay asked about the $3,100 decrease for textbooks.

“That is what my teachers requested,” Plourde replied.

High school athletics expenses are increasing $34,916 to expand the wrestling program. Athletic Director Marc Keller noted wrestling at the middle school was approved last year, began this school year. The program has 21 students, of which eight are eighth graders, he stated. “One of those actually qualified for the New England tournament just this past weekend,” he said.

High school wrestlers are in a co-op with Dirigo this year, transportation has been an issue, Keller noted. The biggest expenses are for a wrestling coach and $16,500 for the mats and carts [which will also help with cheering mats], he said. The latter is a one time expense, he stated.

Director Roger Moulton of Livermore Falls asked about the mats’ lifespan and size.

The total area of the mats is 42 feet by 42 feet, will last 20 years if taken care of, Keller responded. If the school hosts a meet, there are several matches and extra mats would be brought in, he noted.

Costs for athletics at the middle school are increasing $10,500, with some for the wrestling program, Principal Kristofer Targett said.

Craig Collins, athletic director, said the middle school has a practice mat that could help at the high school.

Wrestling programs run at different times of year for middle and high school, Targett shared.

Cherie Parker, director of special education, shared costs for her department are increasing $93,937. Contracted rate increases and private tuition costs for a student moving to grade 9 are factors, she noted.

Under transportation, director Norma Jackman indicated the $15,000 increase comes from the contract for bus repairs seeing a higher rate per hour, more propane being needed with the purchase of a propane bus, and additional transportation needed for special education and McKinney-Vento students. “McKinney-Vento is a law for anybody that is in inadequate housing,” she said. “That means if they don’t have running water, are house surfing, need shelter, we have to provide them with transportation if they are out of district.”

District-wide facilities and maintenances costs are increasing $182,974. Costs of supplies, contracts, insurance and replacing a dump truck at the high school are contributors, Wayne Neil, director, noted.

Robyn Raymond, director of Spruce Mountain Adult Education, said a commercial driver’s license instructor and workforce coordinator are being hired while an administrative assistant will become part time. The $85,073 increase will be covered by adult education subsidies, there will be no added local share costs for taxpayers, she noted.

The food service budget is up $343,515, Laura Merrill, director noted. It includes $320,000 for new equipment and cafeteria updates [part of a spend-down plan], $22,840 for increased food costs and $5,675 for travel for staff to attend a national conference in July. A $5,000 decrease in repair and maintenance is also included.

“For our overall budget there is no local support,” Merrill said. “This is all within the food service budget.”

Last year directors voted not to seek $10,000 each from the towns of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls to subsidize food service. Revenues are used to offset costs, it was noted then.

Debt service in the district’s budget remains the same at $625,640, the budget includes $100,000 for contingency which has been the same for several years, Albert said. If something unexpected should occur, a return to the three towns seeking more money would not be needed, he noted. “We haven’t had to spend it, would like not to,” he stated.

Added to the budget but not discussed is a dean of students for the elementary and primary schools, Albert noted. It is for behavior issues and allowing the principal to get into classrooms more, he said. A secretary is retiring at the primary school, there will be one secretary, one dean of students, he stated.

“It’s worked at the middle school for us over the years,” Albert said. “It overlaps. The dean of students is taking care of attendance, making phone calls home. but also taking care of behaviors. You really don’t want the secretaries having to chase a kid down the hallway for other issues.”

The primary and elementary school would each have one secretary and a dean of students which would align with a teacher’s pay scale, Albert said. To be fair, the salary for the dean at the middle school will increase, he noted.

Because two previous board meetings were canceled due to storms, there will be a meeting at 6 p.m. March 6 at Spruce Mountain High School to continue budget overview and discussion, Albert said. “It’s only on the budget that night, nothing else,” he added.

