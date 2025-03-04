RUMFORD — A social worker position that’s been open since the end of last year has been filled, said RSU 10 Superintendent Deb Alden.

At the Feb. 24 board of directors meeting, members approved Alden’s recommendation of Kathryn Clement as the social worker. She said Clement is a licensed social worker with 20 years of experience.

In other business, Alden accepted a letter of retirement from Dinah Guildford, special education, Ed Tech III at Rumford Elementary School, effective at the end of the current school year. Guildford served for 26 years.

The superintendent has accepted the resignation of Heidi Steele, physical education teacher at Meroby Elementary School, effective at the end of the current school year. Steele served for 19 years.

Alden has approved the transfer of Tammy Finnan from special education, Ed Tech III at Meroby Elementary School to special education, Ed Tech III at Rumford Elementary School.

Approved was an extended personal leave request by Cheryl Finlay, fifth-grade science teacher at Rumford Elementary School. Alden said the unpaid leave will be to the end of the current school year.

