RUMFORD — Rumford Public Library is nearly fully staffed after hiring a new director as well as a children’s librarian.

Jerry Cohen, chairman of the board of trustees, announced Feb. 21 that the trustees approved Abby Austin, who had been the part time circulation supervisor, as the new director, and Sarah Cotnoir from the Fayette Library to be the new children’s librarian.

“When we interviewed both these young ladies for these positions, there was no doubt in our minds that we have two gems, two women who are uniquely qualified to do the jobs we’re asking them to do,” he said.

Cohen, who had served as the interim director for about two months, noted, “And I’m so happy to not being the librarian anymore.”

This is the third time the library has offered the vacant director’s position to someone since June 2023. Cohen said the trustees, following their bylaws, voted to waive the condition that the director had to have a degree in library science to sign Austin.

“Except we do like a college degree, and Abby has a degree in creative writing,” he added.

Advertisement

Austin, from Hartford, had worked here part time for five years at the circulation desk. She said she considered the director position for a couple weeks before submitting her application.

Her first official day as director was Feb. 18.

“It’s an honor to be in this position. I love this community and I really love this library. I love the team I’m working with,” said Austin. “We’ve been really close. We’ve had a lot of tribulations that we’ve encountered between being closed for the pandemic, how to reopen, how to handle a staffing shortage — there were only three of us working and two of us parttime for a long period of time.”

“I really feel like we all have really stepped up and overcome. I want to continue seeing that, and that strive to help our patrons,” she said. “We have patrons who are longtime library users. I’ve gotten to know so many of them and I look forward to seeing them every day when I’m here.”

As director, Austin said she wants to see more programming opportunities to engage the community. “Things like reading groups. We can do classes on tech help. Today, for example, we have an arts group that’s going to be using the public room to facilitate their get together.”

She said they have an author visit with Pat O’Donnell on March 11, and a poet who will be coming for poetry month in April.

Advertisement

Sarah Cotnoir, who lives about a 45-minute drive from Fayette, is a couple weeks into her new role as children’s librarian. She had been an assistant director at the Fayette Library, where she worked for about two years. Working for a small library, she was involved in all aspects of running a library.

“I’m very self-motivated and high energy. They found that out at my interview. I’m very excited to hit the ground running. I have lots of ideas,” said Cotnoir.

“I loved my job as a librarian. I used to be a preschool teacher, I love kids. I really wanted to take all of the skills, programs, my ideas and things I am passionate about doing and have the opportunity to them fulltime, and to really make a career out of it,” she said. “And this job provided the small library feel I love so much and being able to grow close to the community and the patrons and get to know them, and to do all the things I love to do.”

“It was a perfect match between my skills, my passions and my goals,” Cotnoir said, adding again that she has lots of ideas.

She said she’s very excited to offer some programs into this community, programs that enrich the lives of kids and get them excited about learning, and foster a love of reading. “Reading just opens up a whole world to them, and I want them to experience that and be lifelong learners and not just have to learn for the sake of learning, but to learn because you love to learn.”

Cotnoir wants to provide a space “for fun and learning and connections with each other.”

Advertisement

The library also benefits from the support of the Friends of River Valley, which sponsors all of the children’s programs.

Cohen said, “We’re (board of trusters) really excited about the next several years, and beyond… It’s going to be fun, just come in and see these ladies at work.”

The staff also includes curriculum librarian Mary Ann Fournier and library assistant Serena Theriault and her son, CJ Cole.

Cohen said Cole is taking some courses and he’s brilliant with IT (information technology). “He has almost all the credentials. He just finished a course online. Eventually, he will be the IT guy.”

The Friends of Rumford Library will be hosting a reception for Austin and Cotnoir in the near future.

Current hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Copy the Story Link