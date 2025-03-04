CHESTERVILLE — Voters will decide who will represent Chesterville for the next three years on the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors. Two candidates, Patty Hastings and Tiffany Estabrook, are vying for the seat, each emphasizing fiscal responsibility and the district’s educational direction.

Patty Hastings: a focus on fiscal transparency and community engagement

Patty Hastings, a lifelong Chesterville resident, is running for the three-year school board term with a commitment to fiscal transparency and strengthening communication between the district and taxpayers.

“I have lived in Chesterville pretty much my whole life,” Hastings said. “I have left a couple of times for school but have always migrated back. About 42 years. I live on the same street I grew up on.”

Encouraged by family and friends to run, Hastings brings experience both as a former substitute teacher and a district employee, giving her insight into both the educational and financial challenges faced by the community.

“Our biggest problem is that out of every $10, $9 of it goes to the school budget,” she said. “So trying to figure out how we can support the students of RSU 9 and the teachers while also understanding that taxes are a struggle for most common individuals is important.”

Hastings, whose child received special education services under a 504 plan, believes her experience navigating the system gives her a unique perspective. “I have a particularly strong understanding of the special ed portion of the school and how some of that works that maybe the average resident or individual may not know,” she said.

A key concern for Hastings is how RSU 9 funds are allocated. She believes residents want a clearer understanding of school spending and why budget decisions are made.

“I think if we could figure out the why, they could help justify the spend,” she said. “Just trying to open that communication with the residents a little more than maybe it has been in the past.”

If elected, Hastings would step down from her current role as a coach in the district. “Choosing to run is a big choice, a big decision,” she said. “The knowledge I would gain from it would be beneficial in the long run.”

Tiffany Estabrook: a push for fiscal accountability and educational priorities

Tiffany Estabrook, a former Chesterville Select Board member and Franklin County Budget Committee member, is also seeking the three-year RSU 9 board seat, focusing on financial responsibility and strengthening core academics.

“We need to be fiscally responsible and accountable. Our community cannot afford nor sustain the continued increases that have been proposed,” Estabrook said.

A mother of four, Estabrook has strong ties to the area and a deep commitment to education. “Mt. Blue roots run deep with me,” she said. “I was born and raised in Farmington. My family enjoys being active and volunteering for our area youth sports.”

She believes the district must refocus on academic fundamentals before expanding other programs. “Our test scores have gone from top in the country to rock bottom in less than 10 years,” she said. “Time to go back to basics, the three R’s: reading, writing and arithmetic. Only after we improve in those areas can we then have conversations about wants.”

Estabrook also emphasized the importance of strong collaboration between schools and families. “We need to have policies in place which allow the schools and the families to work together,” she said. “Everyone needs to be involved in education. ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’”

She believes increased transparency and trust between the school district and the community is essential. “In order for transparency and confidence to flourish, the communication bridge between schools and parents needs to be repaired,” she said.

With years of experience in public service, including a recent run for the Maine House of Representatives, Estabrook said she is ready to take on the responsibilities of the school board seat. “I will be available to listen to your concerns and answer questions,” she said. “I will continue to have difficult, respectful conversations with you and walk away as neighbors.”

The election will determine who will fill Chesterville’s seat for the next three years as RSU 9 faces financial challenges, academic performance concerns, and ongoing discussions about district priorities.

