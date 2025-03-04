RUMFORD — More than 50 people gathered Saturday for the third annual River Valley Recovers Strong Rally at the Larry Labonte Recovery Center, a testament to the resilience of our community in the face of adversity.

Held from 412 Waldo St., the 2025 rally theme was “There are many pathways to recovery.”

Tommy Hayes, administrative assistant with the center, said that in 2024, there was a significant decrease, the second year in a row, in overdoses throughout Oxford County, marking a positive turn in the collective efforts to support those struggling with addiction.

In 2022, there were 36 fatal overdoses, particularly impacting the River Valley area. Families were left shattered, mourning the loss of loved ones, and the community rallied to provide support.

Responding the urgent need for action, a coalition of individuals in recovery, local agencies and officials convened to address the profound impact of substance use. Out of these discussions emerged a group of community members dedicated to making recovery visible and possible in our community. They founded the grass roots organization, River Valley Recovers Strong.

The rally featured a 1-mile march, with people carrying signs of positivity and hope, as well as speakers and a barbeque, creating an environment where every voice counts.

Glenn Gordon, recovery coach with Oxford County Mental Health Services, said the rally aims to shed light on the challenges faced by individuals, families and friends affected by addiction.

“We firmly believe that community and connection are the keys to healing, dispelling stigma and fostering support. Hope is our beacon, and together, we can make a lasting impact on overcoming SUD,” he said.

For more information, connect with Glenn Gordon at 207-418-2846 or email glenngordon@gmail.com, or Tommy Hayes at the Larry Labonte Recovery Center 207-418-4983 or email tommy@llrecoverycenter.com

