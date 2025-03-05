JAY — The lineup for municipal elections April 29 is shaping up, including six people filing nomination papers for three seats on the Spruce Mountain School District board of directors.

Seeking election to a one-year term are Danielle J. W. Brotherton and Shari Ouellette. Brotherton was appointed by the Select Board after former Chairman Bob Staples stepped down in September 2024.

Seeking two three-year terms on the Regional School Unit 73 board are Marie M. Beaulieu, Jodi L. Cordes, Tanya R. DeMillo and Christina Riley. The positions are held by Christina “Tina” Riley and Cordes.

Lee Ann Dalessandro is running unopposed for another three-year term on the Select Board.

No one took out papers for a three-year trustee position for the Jay Village Water District.

North Jay Water District Trustee Scott White is seeking reelection to a three-year term.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 29 at the Community Building at Spruce Mountain Middle School, 23 Community Drive in Jay.

