EUSTIS — A Kingfield man was injured Tuesday when the snowmobile he was driving crashed into the side of the truck on Hyde Trail, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The Maine Warden Service’s initial investigation indicates that Birch Royall, 50, was traveling about 60 to 70 miles per hour when he arrived at the intersection with Flagstaff Road, according to Latti’s email. The machine failed to stop at the stop sign.

Royall’s 2023 Polaris Indy Matryx machine struck the driver’s side door of the pickup truck traveling west on the Flagstaff Road.

Royall was taken by ambulance to the Sugarloaf Regional Airport in Carrabassett Valley where he was transferred to LifeFlight medical helicopter to a hospital in Bangor.

The driver of the pickup truck, whose name was not immediately available, was not injured.

The Maine Warden Service was assisted by Eustis Fire Rescue Department and MaineHealth EMS ambulance service.

The crash remains under investigation.

