LIVERMORE FALLS — Police are investigating a break-in at the Mend North Cannabis medical marijuana retail store early Wednesday at 57 Main St., Chief Abe Haroon said.

It is the fifth burglary of a medical retail store in Livermore Falls since July 29, 2023. It is the second time Mend North Cannabis has been hit since Sept.10, 2024.

The break-in occurred about 3 a.m. The alarm company contacted the keyholder. The keyholder could see on his phone two people breaking into the store, said Haroon, who was still on the scene about 6:15 a.m. A window was broken to gain entry.

The culprits made off with some THC-related products, including some marijuana flower bud, some concentrated form of marijuana and some tobacco products, Haroon said. Store representatives were doing an inventory to determine what was missing.

The two suspects fled on foot from the store, which is next to Cumberland Farms.

Haroon said they contacted a Maine State Police K-9 handler and a tracking dog. A track was followed into the downtown area. The track ended possibly when the suspects got into a vehicle, he said.

Livermore Falls police were also assisted by three Androscoggin County Sheriff’s deputies and a state police trooper.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information on the case is asked to call the Livermore Falls Police Department at 207-897-3424.

Copy the Story Link