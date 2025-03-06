NEW SHARON — The annual town meeting will be held Saturday, March 15, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Cape Cod Hill School where budget amounts and ordinance amendments are among the articles to be considered.

Elections for municipal positions will be held noon to 7 p.m. March 14 at the town office.

Those attending the meeting will be asked to raise and appropriate funds for several departments. Figures from the town meeting warrant indicate the proposed budget is almost $1.75 million, a $453,948 increase over the current spending plan.

Voters will be asked the amount to raise and appropriate for Public Works which includes snow plowing, care and maintenance of winter and summer roads, salt shed, paving, snow blowing Rt. 2 sidewalk, Capital Roads Reserve Account, and carrying forward Local Roads Assistance in the amount of $51,132 for the ensuing year. The amount recommended is $822,632 – an increase of $309,837. The majority of the recommendation comes from summer roads and snowplow contract. Summer roads has an increase of $200,488 while the snowplow contract is $195,481 more. The recommendation also includes $35,000 less for the Capital Roads Reserve Account.

The amount to approve for debt service this year is $86,594 more than last year. It includes the first payment for the Bullens Mills Bridge loan. Voters at a special meeting last August approved a $744,000 loan to replace the steel bridge on Crystal Vale Road.

Amendments to three town ordinances will be considered. If approved, the Solar Energy Systems Ordinance would limit height of the solar racking system to 10 feet and change the height of the perimeter fence from eight to 10 feet.

Changes to the Cemetery Ordinance seek to require all arrangements be removed by April 1 for spring clean-up and Oct. 1 for fall cleanup. The town would also be able to remove vases or urns not properly cared for.

Parks and Recreation Commission Ordinance changes would require members to be residents of the town and/or have a student[s] attending RSU 9 schools.

Voters will also be asked to change the positions of tax collector and town clerk from elected to appointed positions. If approved, they would take effect at the next annual town meeting in March 2026.

Attempts to get more information from officials by The Franklin Journal were not successful.

