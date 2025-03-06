FARMINGTON — At the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors meeting Feb. 25 at the Mt. Blue Campus, Foster Career and Technical Education Center [FCTEC] Director Galen Dalrymple and Mt. Blue High School Principal Joel Smith provided updates on student achievements, program expansions and ongoing initiatives.

Foster CTE enrollment and student success

Dalrymple reported that FCTEC is seeing strong student interest, with 462 applications submitted for its programs. “We have been busy,” he said. “We have received 462 applications for our programs, though not all students have been accepted. In addition, we have 245 potential students in our exploratory programs across our sending districts; Rangeley, Spruce Mountain, Mt. Abram and Mt. Blue.”

Dalrymple highlighted key successes, including a middle school robotics tournament that drew 35 teams and over 250 students to Mt. Blue Campus. “The robotics club, part of CTE, hosted the event and raised $2,862,” he said.

Additionally, students in the commercial driving license [CDL] training program at Region 9 are making strides. Several students began the program in early January, and one has already passed the written exam, now advancing to on-road training for a Class B license, he noted.

When asked if there was a cap on enrollment for district students, Dalrymple explained that availability is based on school population. “It could be capped, but if we can fill programs, we will,” he said. He noted that the Rangeley program currently has 14 seniors and 16 juniors, all of whom are enrolled in Foster CTE programs.

FCTEC has also expanded career and technical education to RSU 9’s fifth-grade classes through an elementary CTE pilot project, offering 30 hands-on experiences in outdoor leadership, commercial arts and culinary arts.

Dalrymple further highlighted industry partnerships, including a visit from General Dynamics Bath Iron Works to discuss career opportunities and paid apprenticeships, and a field trip where pre-engineering students toured the Portland Harbor Revitalization Project.

Smith showcases Mt. Blue High School initiatives

Smith provided an update on collaborative efforts with FCTEC, including the MBC 27 initiative, a group of CTE teachers working together. “We have started by visiting Westbrook High School and initiated the process for LD 436, which aims to improve educational access and equity,” Smith said.

Smith highlighted the success of the school’s open house social event, which welcomed students from sending schools and encouraged greater collaboration. “The open house and winter carnival were great successes and we are looking to include Rangeley, Mt. Abram, and Spruce Mountain in future events such as the carnival, prom, and more,” he said.

The winter carnival brought students together for a week of school spirit and engagement. “Highlights included the trivia championship, unified basketball game and the Mariners hockey game, where our students were featured on the big screen,” Smith said. “The week ended with an amazing Saturday dance, thanks to the dedicated chaperones. It was a huge success and included all students from all the other towns.”

Smith also spoke about the school’s implementation of the BARR [Building Assets, Reducing Risks] model, now in its fifth year. “We need to continue developing partnerships with parents and invite them to meet with us,” he said. He emphasized the importance of community involvement, citing the Hall of Fame event as a major success. “It really turned into something significant,” he stated. “We are looking to build community partnerships.”

Students in the oceanography class also had a hands-on learning experience exploring waves, currents, tides, erosion and coastal navigation. “They saw firsthand how human engineering interacts with nature and the role of coastal vegetation in preventing erosion and preserving dunes,” Smith said. “They even practiced marine knot tying and celebrated their learning with a seafood dinner party, cooking and enjoying their favorite seafood dishes.”

Mt. Blue High School recently hosted its third annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony, honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to the school. This year’s inductees included Randy Cook, Jill Pingree, Hannah Bogar Peyrouse, David Chamberlain, Drew Beedy, Rick Hardy and the 1982 golf team. “The event drew a large crowd and was inspiring to see such strong community support and spirit,” Smith said. “It’s clear that the tradition continues to strengthen school pride and connect generations of Mt. Blue alumni.”

The next RSU 9 board of directors meeting is scheduled for March 12 at Mt. Blue Campus.

