FARMINGTON — The switch to a 4-day work week for municipal employees is going well, Town Manager Erica LaCroix told selectmen at their Feb. 25 meeting.

Selectmen approved the shorter work week last December. It took effect in January.

“We are almost two months into the 4-day work week and it has been working well,” LaCroix noted. “There has been little push back to being closed Fridays, although there is the occasional person who shows up not realizing that we’re not open.”

The most heavily utilized hours appear to be early morning, not the later afternoon, LaCroix said. “We’ll continue to monitor the trend for a couple of months to establish if it’s a matter of people not knowing we’re open later, or if there’s just not a demand,” she stated. “The quiet time in the late afternoon is allowing staff to get task work done that otherwise is difficult to fit in, but it may be that we shift the opening time to 7 a.m. and move closing time back to 5 p.m. if we see the current trend continue.”

In other business

Selectmen approved moving some expenses to TIF [tax increment financing district] accounts to reduce proposed budget figures.

LaCroix said $2,000 for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Traveling Wall and $10,000 for a security camera could be taken from the Downtown TIF. AVCOG dues of $9,225.90 could be taken from the Franklin Printing TIF, she noted.

The board unanimously voted to use those accounts.

Copy the Story Link