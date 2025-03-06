https://www.sunjournal.com/2025/03/06/snow-capped-birdhouse-in-wilton-stands-tall-after-storm
Snow-capped birdhouse in Wilton stands tall after storm
A birdhouse on Depot Street in Wilton sports a towering hat of snow, a whimsical reminder of winter’s grip the day after the most recent storm.
Posted
Yesterday at 6:00 PM
1 min read
Font size +
Gift article
You are able to gift
5 more articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required.
Learn more.
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
With a
Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one,
go to the subscriptions page.
With a
Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month. Loading....
Print
A birdhouse on Depot Street in Wilton stands beneath a thick cap of snow the day after the Feb. 27 storm. The perfectly balanced mound resembles a wintry hat, adding charm to the frosty landscape.
Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Copy the Story Link
« Previous
Strong woman cited for allegedly hitting pedestrian in Farmington