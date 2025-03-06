KINGFIELD — Superintendent Laura Columbia provided updates on key district matters, including enrollment trends, curriculum planning, air quality concerns at Phillips Elementary School, and upcoming events for MSAD 58. She also noted that the district is beginning its budget discussions March 6.

She said the district continues to seek highly qualified candidates for open positions. Columbia encouraged community members to share job listings with potential applicants. A complete list of current openings is available on the district’s website.

The latest enrollment numbers are now available, and Columbia emphasized the importance of tracking enrollment trends for budget planning and staffing decisions. Community members with questions about the data are encouraged to reach out.

On Feb. 7, Columbia, along with Hope Gould and Shelby Newell, attended a Computer Science Curriculum Planning workshop at the University of Maine at Farmington. “This workshop provided valuable insights into best practices for integrating computer science into our curriculum,” she said. “We are excited to develop a strategic plan for implementation and look forward to presenting our recommendations to the school board in the near future.”

Preparations are also underway for the March professional development workshop at Mt. Abram High School, which will focus on key areas of growth for district staff she said. A finalized agenda and official invitation for the board of directors will be shared soon.

Following concerns about air quality at Phillips Elementary School, an air quality test showed increased carbon dioxide levels in certain areas. “We have been assured there are no immediate health risks associated with these findings, but it is recommended we increase airflow throughout the building to ensure a healthier environment for all,” Columbia noted. Staff members are being encouraged to open windows slightly and use fans to improve air circulation. Additionally, the district is working to secure a specialized company to help apply for grant funding to replace the HVAC system. “The health and safety of our students, staff, and visitors remain our top priority,” she added.

The district also participated in a recent meeting with the Foster Career and Education Center to discuss career and technical education opportunities for students. Columbia encouraged staff and families to review the center’s January newsletter, which includes important updates and resources.

MSAD 58 has been invited to participate in “The Wall That Heals,” a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that will be in Farmington from July 3-6. The monument will be on display behind the drive-in theater at Narrow Gauge Square and open to the public 24 hours a day. Organizers are seeking donations to support the event. Columbia said the district is considering ways to involve students and staff, whether through field trips, fundraising or other forms of participation.

The Strategic Planning Committee has launched a Logo Design Contest, encouraging students, staff, and community members to submit original designs incorporating mountains and nature to reflect the district’s identity. “The winning design will help shape our district’s visual identity for years to come,” Columbia said. Submissions are being accepted throughout March.

In response to concerns about a recent PowerSchool email regarding a data breach, Columbia confirmed the email was legitimate and that PowerSchool is offering complimentary identity protection services. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to reach out for more information.

The district is also seeking feedback from MSAD 58 alumni to help shape its future. A survey is available for former students, and Columbia encouraged the community to share it widely.

As the district moves forward in its search for a new principal, Columbia reminded staff and families that this is the last opportunity to submit feedback through the Principal Search Survey or to sign up for the Principal Interview Committee.

Looking ahead, strategic planning and budget discussions are underway, along with a facilities assessment. Updates on these initiatives are available on the district’s website.

Columbia also acknowledged the work of local road crews during the winter months. “A big thank you to our towns and the work they do to keep our roads safe. We appreciate the work they do all hours of the day to help get our students and staff to school,” she said.

