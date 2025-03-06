FARMINGTON — People from around the region attended the Farmington Fire and Ice Festival on Saturday, March 1, with many seen on Front Street trying to decide which of the many activities to attend next.

The horse drawn wagon rides were one of the more popular venues, with some people choosing to ride more than once. Many riders took time afterwards to get up close and personal with the horses.

Jesse and Casey Seavey of North Anson were there with a pair of smaller horses pulling an open wagon. Kenric Charles of Kingfield and his larger horses pulled a covered wagon with open sides.

Hannah Toye and daughter Harper of Leeds attended the festival for the first time. Harper said she liked the horses best. “I took off my gloves and petted it,” she exclaimed.

Hannah indicated the pair had also roasted marshmallows for s’mores and tried out the hay maze.

Maisy Jodrey, six of Wilton, and friend Ivy Taylor, also six of Wilton, played together and hugged while waiting for their turn to go for a wagon ride. Younger sister Piper Taylor, four, tried the elderberry syrup offered next to the Better Living Center.

BLC employees Jody Savage and Paige Hemond poured out the sweet treat featuring elderberries and maple syrup. Savage shared information about some of the health benefits elderberries provide. “That is delightful, ” Naomi Stone of Farmington, stated after trying the sample.

Mike Finelli and family member Keyanna Rivers, seven, of Farmington took time to get warm at a fire pit near the BLC. Temperatures that morning were in the low 20s and there was a brisk wind making it feel even colder. Keyanna said she liked the s’mores. When asked if she had roasted the marshmallows herself, Finelli said she had with a little help.

As people moved from one event to another and more arrived, discussions could be heard about where to head to next. Some were interested in watching the sled dog races while others spoke of the free movie showings. Guided snowshoe walks were mentioned by a few and some noted the activities taking place on Main Street and Broadway.

With so many things to choose from, there was a constant flow of people as they took in all that the festival had to offer.

