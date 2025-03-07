LIVERMORE FALLS — Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls will hold a community workshop from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Livermore Falls Town Office to start the process to create a recreation and facilities master plan.
The main purpose is to learn what the greatest areas of needs and opportunity are within the region.
The three towns and the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments will provide information and discuss how to improve access and “create resilient recreational assets” that support economic growth throughout the region, Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere wrote in an email.
The Town Office is at 2 Main St. To register go to: https://tinyurl.com/3xbwxpu6.
