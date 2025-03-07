FARMINGTON — Calling all vendors. Want to clean out your garage, basement or attic and help the Franklin County Animal Shelter at the same time? It is time to register for Maine’s Mega Yard Sale scheduled for Saturday, June 7, rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Farmington Fair Grounds. Now is the time to register to sell your hand crafts, antiques, direct sale items or unwanted items. Each vendor spot is approximately 12′ x 12′ outside, 10’x10′ inside.

Early bird registration ends on March 31. Booths are assigned on a “first come, first served” basis, so don’t wait. Early bird registrants get an outdoor spot for $25. After March 31, outdoor spaces can be reserved until May 21 for $35. All indoor spaces are $50, there is no early bird price for these due to limited space.

All proceeds from space rental and admission fees go directly to our furry friends at the FCAS while all your sales go directly into your pocket.

Please do not drop off items at the FCAS facility. The event will be held at the Farmington Fairgrounds at 292 High Street.

For more information email email peri@fcanimalshelter.org.

