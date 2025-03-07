WILTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in March. Classes are held in person at its Wilton location, online;=, or hybrid. Class location is 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free unless noted. Location is fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.
Exercise Classes: Total Strength and Balance
Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom
Days/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m. (No class March 18 and 25)
Days/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m. (No class March 21)
Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT
Cost: $5 per class. Payments are to be exchanged directly with Mary.
Location: In person at Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, and Zoom
Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.
This class offered both in person and on Zoom is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Drop in to see if this class is right for you. Classes are ongoing. Call for Zoom link.
Franklin County
Walk-in Tech Assistance
Days: Tuesdays
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Facilitator: Michael Burd
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Need assistance with a phone, tablet, or laptop? Michael Burd, Technology Literacy, CTE, and Life Skills Instructor of Franklin County Adult Education, will be here to help.
Loose Ends Knitting Group
Dates: Tuesdays
Time: 1–3 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Extra yarn and needles will be available.
Coffee and Cribbage
Date: Thursdays
Time: 9–10:30 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so please bring your own if able.
Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’
— Mystery Destinations
Dates: Thursdays, March 6 and 27
Time: 11 a.m.
— St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin
Date: Thursday, March 13
Time: 11 a.m.
— Downtown Budapest
Date: Thursday, March 20
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Destinations are subject to change. Walk-ins welcome.
Making Maple Syrup
Date: Thursday, March 13
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Facilitator: Long Drive Acres Maple Farm
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Have you ever wondered about making maple syrup of your own? Join us to learn about the art of maple syrup production.
Advance Care Planning
Date: Thursday, March 20
Time: 1–2 p.m.
Facilitator: Andwell Health Partners
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Learn about advance directives, living wills, surrogate decision-making, and more.
Caregiver Support Group
Date: Thursday, March 6 (every first Thursday), 3–4:15 p.m.
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.
Kinship Support Group
Date: Thursday, March 20 (every third Thursday), 6–7:30 p.m.
Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff
Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton
Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.
Caregiver Support Newsletter
SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities with those in need. To receive the newsletter, please reach out.
Online Groups and Offerings
Medicare Made Simple
Date/Time: At your convenience
Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff
Location: Online video
In this pre-recorded Zoom class, learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare, or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.
AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar
Date/Time: At your convenience
Presenter: AT&T staff
Location: Online video
Learn more about online fraud and scams in this pre-recorded Zoom class. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.
Fraud & Scams Prevention
Date/Time: At your convenience
Location: Online video
Every year, one in 10 older adults falls victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or their families. Protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.
Cyber-Senior Mentors—A Tech Resource
Date/time: At your convenience
Presenter: Cyber-Senior
Location: Phone and/or online
Cyber-Senior Mentors provide technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.
