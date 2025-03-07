WILTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in March. Classes are held in person at its Wilton location, online;=, or hybrid. Class location is 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free unless noted. Location is fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

Exercise Classes: Total Strength and Balance

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom

Days/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m. (No class March 18 and 25)

Days/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m. (No class March 21)

Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT

Cost: $5 per class. Payments are to be exchanged directly with Mary.

Location: In person at Education Center, 8 Falcon Road, and Zoom

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

This class offered both in person and on Zoom is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Drop in to see if this class is right for you. Classes are ongoing. Call for Zoom link.

Franklin County

Walk-in Tech Assistance

Days: Tuesdays

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Facilitator: Michael Burd

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Need assistance with a phone, tablet, or laptop? Michael Burd, Technology Literacy, CTE, and Life Skills Instructor of Franklin County Adult Education, will be here to help.

Loose Ends Knitting Group

Dates: Tuesdays

Time: 1–3 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Coffee and Cribbage

Date: Thursdays

Time: 9–10:30 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so please bring your own if able.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Mystery Destinations

Dates: Thursdays, March 6 and 27

Time: 11 a.m.

— St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin

Date: Thursday, March 13

Time: 11 a.m.

— Downtown Budapest

Date: Thursday, March 20

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Destinations are subject to change. Walk-ins welcome.

Making Maple Syrup

Date: Thursday, March 13

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: Long Drive Acres Maple Farm

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Have you ever wondered about making maple syrup of your own? Join us to learn about the art of maple syrup production.

Advance Care Planning

Date: Thursday, March 20

Time: 1–2 p.m.

Facilitator: Andwell Health Partners

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Learn about advance directives, living wills, surrogate decision-making, and more.

Caregiver Support Group

Date: Thursday, March 6 (every first Thursday), 3–4:15 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Our caregiver support groups offer a safe place for caregivers, family, and friends to meet and develop a mutual support system. Participation can be an empowering experience.

Kinship Support Group

Date: Thursday, March 20 (every third Thursday), 6–7:30 p.m.

Facilitator: Cyndi Dolloff

Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Provided by Adoptive & Foster Families of Maine, Inc. & The Kinship Program, this meeting is led by Cyndi Dolloff, AFFM Trainer, Facilitator, and Resource Parent. Childcare is provided. RSVP by calling Brigid at 207-827-2331 or email brigid@affm.net.

Caregiver Support Newsletter

SeniorsPlus offers a quarterly Caregiver Support Newsletter to share caregiver-specific resources and opportunities with those in need. To receive the newsletter, please reach out.

Online Groups and Offerings

Medicare Made Simple

Date/Time: At your convenience

Presenter: SeniorsPlus staff

Location: Online video

In this pre-recorded Zoom class, learn about your insurance options with Medicare, when to enroll or change plans, and how state law may affect your choices. This presentation is perfect for people who are new to Medicare, or anyone who currently has Medicare and would like to learn more.

AT&T—Cyber Aware Webinar

Date/Time: At your convenience

Presenter: AT&T staff

Location: Online video

Learn more about online fraud and scams in this pre-recorded Zoom class. This presentation is designed for people who are interested in learning statistics, recognizing scams, and what to do to protect themselves while online. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Fraud & Scams Prevention

Date/Time: At your convenience

Location: Online video

Every year, one in 10 older adults falls victim to scams and fraud. The number is most likely higher because many are embarrassed and afraid to report it to the authorities or their families. Protect yourself and your loved ones. Topic areas include Fraud Trends and Behavior, the Con Artist’s Playbook, Practice Spotting Fraud (using real examples), Prevention and Resources. Content from AARP Fraud Watch Network. Call or email SeniorsPlus to obtain link via email.

Cyber-Senior Mentors—A Tech Resource

Date/time: At your convenience

Presenter: Cyber-Senior

Location: Phone and/or online

Cyber-Senior Mentors provide technology training in the form of online webinars and telephone support for older adults. If you are interested in group or one-on-one technology support, please join in. Trained volunteers are standing by to answer your tech questions and also to help you sign up for online training sessions. Call Cyber Seniors at 1-844-217-3057.

