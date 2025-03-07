WILTON — UMaine Extension offers a variety of programs for backyard gardeners and farmers. On Saturday, March 15, in Wilton, they are offering an in person workshop to rejuvenate old apple trees at Black Acres Farm, 123 Black Road. “Renovating Old Apple Trees” workshop will be held from 10 a.m. – noon.

The workshop is designed for homeowners and small hobby orchards looking to bring back neglected trees but is open to all. Participants will learn basic pruning and care of apple trees through an in-depth demonstration. The workshop will be led by Nick Rowley, UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture professional; Bella Russo, Extension AgrAbility Coordinator and Russell Black at Black Acres Farm. Bring questions, appropriate clothing, and footwear.

Registration is required at the program webpage; https://extension.umaine.edu/franklin/event/renovating-old-apple-trees/ and the fee is based on a sliding scale of $0-$15. Space is limited to 20 people. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation contact Nick Rowley, nicholas.rowley@maine.edu, 207.778.4650.

On Wednesday, March 19, at 6 p.m. the webinar subject will be “Backyard Resilience for Pollinators”. Participants will receive the Zoom information after registering for a webinar. In this webinar, participants will learn about the interdependence of pollinators, plants, and the environment. It will cover what participants can observe in their own backyards and actions everyone can take to create resilient backyard habitat for pollinators now and in the future. This webinar is the second in the 5-part series Gardening for the Future. For more information about other webinars in the series, please use the More Information button on the website. Registration is required with a sliding scale program fee for each webinar. Participants will receive the Zoom information after registering for a webinar.

Note: The Pollinators webinar will not be recorded so please register only if you plan to attend live.

