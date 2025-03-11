FAYETTE — The Fayette All Age Friendly Committee initiative, in partnership with the FUN [Fayette Uniting Neighbors] Committee, is enhancing efforts to connect with residents of all ages. The group recently met to finalize plans for the upcoming health fair, scheduled for April 5 at Fayette Central School’s gymnasium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christine Merchant, a coordinator whose grant funding has been extended, emphasized the importance of community outreach and engagement. “We’re working on a survey to better understand community needs,” she said, noting that responses have been a challenge to collect. The survey will be available online and in print at the health fair, with prepaid return envelopes included if funding allows. To improve survey outreach, flyers will be distributed at local libraries and banks.

At the February meeting, members Marianne Hayes and Laurie Beaulieu led discussions on how to strengthen connections among neighbors. “We’re exploring ways to create a connectivity network so that no one is left alone,” Hayes said. While still in its early stages, the initiative aims to bring the community together in a more structured way.

The health fair will feature various organizations. The committee is reaching out to a variety of organizations to be a part of the festival, including Spectrum Generations and Neighbors Driving Neighbors. The event will not have a set program, allowing people to drop in at their convenience. The plan is to have a food table, a place to fill out the survey, and different stations set up around the gym, one committee member explained. Finger foods and drinks will be provided.

A recent success story highlighted the need for such initiatives. A member shared that when a resident recently ran out of food, a network of community members worked with the Mt. Vernon Food Bank to deliver supplies and even arranged for a bed.

The next planning meeting is scheduled for March 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Finally, Amy Perez Blaisdell, a licensed clinical social worker, is available to meet with residents of Fayette, Mt. Vernon and Vienna to discuss aging-in-place concerns, food security, handyman services, heating assistance, home safety, veterans benefits and other related topics. She will hold drop-in sessions at Underwood Memorial Library on the third Saturday of each month from 10-11:30 a.m. and at the Mt. Vernon Town Office on the second Monday of each month from 4-5:30 p.m.

