LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library’s Tails and Tales program continues to be a well-received monthly event, offering a calming and uplifting experience for visitors of all ages.

Held on the third Thursday of each month, the program brings therapy dog teams Susan Boothby with Silas, a golden retriever, and Amy Lesko with Lil, a poodle, to the library. The therapy dogs provide a welcome break and bring comfort to everyone they meet.

“Our recent Tails and Tales program was great,” said Alana Knapp, assistant director of Treat Memorial Library. “Silas and Lil made some new friends with students taking a break from homework. Library staff also got some much needed cuddle time with the pups.”

Programs like Tails and Tales play an important role in promoting literacy, emotional well-being, and community engagement. The presence of therapy animals has been shown to reduce stress and create a welcoming atmosphere, making the library a place for both learning and comfort.

For more information about Tails and Tales, contact Treat Memorial Library.

Copy the Story Link