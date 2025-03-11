LIVERMORE FALLS — As Women’s History Month highlights the contributions of remarkable women, Treat Memorial Library is celebrating the life and legacy of Elsie Mabel Reynolds Treat, whose dedication to education and philanthropy continues to shape the institution and the broader community.

Elsie Treat, born Nov. 14, 1883, to Dr. Henry and Perfenda Mary Reynolds, grew up in Livermore Falls and excelled academically. She graduated as valedictorian of her high school class in 1900 and earned a degree from Bates College in 1904. A newspaper praised her as a cultured leader in social and church circles.

Elsie married George Winfield Treat, a descendant of Deacon Elijah Livermore, and together they became known for their contributions to the community. George Treat served as director of the Livermore Falls Trust Company from 1914 until his death in 1952 and was known for his quiet generosity, anonymously funding college tuition for underprivileged students.

Following her husband’s passing, Elsie ensured his legacy of education and public service lived on. She signed documents donating land to the town and oversaw the construction of a new brick library building, which was dedicated as the George Winfield Treat Memorial Library in October 1954. For nearly 70 years, the library has remained a cornerstone of the community, providing educational resources and programming.

“The aspect of our mission that resonates most with what we know of Elsie’s vision is ‘to provide opportunity and encouragement for children, young people, men and women to educate themselves continuously,’” said Alana Knapp, assistant director at Treat Memorial Library. “Both George and Elsie dedicated themselves to helping the youth in their community afford education, a tradition Elsie continued after George’s death.”

Beyond the library, Elsie Treat’s contributions extended to higher education and the arts. In 1955, she established the Treat Gallery at Bates College, which later became The Bates College Museum of Art. In 1960, she funded the construction of the George Winfield Treat Science Hall at Hebron Academy.

She established a scholarship foundation to continue her husband’s generosity, ensuring students in need could attend college.

Treat Memorial Library continues to honor Elsie’s contributions in many ways, including through its Elsie’s Re-Read Used Book Emporium, where books circulate in her memory. Additionally, the library actively preserves historical materials documenting the Treats’ impact.

“If you’re interested in delving into the history of the Treats, we have put together a binder with copies of newspaper articles, postcards, and other ephemera that offer glimpses into their past,” Knapp said. “It’s a passion project that we’re still working on.”

Elsie Treat passed away in 1975, but her influence endures. As Women’s History Month encourages reflection on the contributions of women throughout history, the legacy of Elsie Mabel Reynolds Treat remains visible in Livermore Falls and beyond.

For more information about Treat Memorial Library’s history, events and resources, visit the library in Livermore Falls.

