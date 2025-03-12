WILTON — Nomination papers for two selectpersons and one Regional School Unit 9 director are available at the Town Office, 158 Weld Road.
The papers are due at the Town Office by April 11.
The third and fourth selectperson terms are each three years, Town Clerk Madison Masse said Wednesday. The positions are held by Mike Wells and Tiffany Maiuri.
A three-year term on the Mt. Blue Regional School District board is also available. Kyle Fletcher holds the position.
The June 10 election will be held in the downstairs meeting room at the Town Office, with hours to be determined.
