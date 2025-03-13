KINGFIELD — After three years as the principal of Kingfield Elementary School [KES], Ronda Fournier has announced her retirement at the end of the academic year. In a recent interview, Fournier reflected on her career in education, the impact of the school community, and her plans for the future.

Fournier’s journey to Kingfield began in 2018 when she and her husband purchased a camp in Avon. “We loved it here and the community was very welcoming,” Fournier said. “Camp was our retirement plan, but we were eager to get back to our rural roots and live in a small town. Once the position became available, my husband and I discussed the possibility of moving to camp full-time and starting our dream life a little bit earlier than expected.”

Throughout her career, Fournier has seen significant changes in education. She started as a substitute teacher before becoming the in-school suspension monitor at Sabattus Elementary School in 1999. Over the years, she transitioned through various roles, including middle school athletic director, high school biology teacher, dean of students, and assistant principal before taking on her current role at Kingfield.

One of the biggest lessons Fournier learned early in her career was the importance of fostering positive student behavior rather than enforcing strict disciplinary measures. “I learned early in my career that we were never going to punish students into compliance,” she said. This realization shaped her approach to leadership, particularly in supporting students and creating an inclusive learning environment.

Reflecting on the most meaningful aspects of her time at Kingfield, Fournier highlighted the school’s commitment to inclusion. “For years, special education students have been pulled out of the classroom to receive specialized instruction,” she said. “In doing so, we have alienated a population of students. Our co-teaching model at KES allows all of our students to stay in their classroom and access their education.”

MSAD 58 Superintendent Laura Columbia praised Fournier’s leadership and the lasting impact she has had on Kingfield Elementary School. Columbia stated that Fournier has put in significant effort to establish a strong curriculum and Tier 1 practices while also spearheading a school-wide inclusion pilot. Additionally, Columbia noted that Fournier has made substantial progress in collaborating with staff to support students’ needs.

Fournier has also found that, despite differences in size and demographics, schools share a common foundation when it comes to student needs. “Students want to feel safe, they want to be seen, they want to belong, and they want to know that you care about them. Once a child knows that, they will do anything for you,” she said.

While her time at KES has been rewarding, it has also come with challenges, particularly in leading a small school as the sole administrator. “As KES building principal, I am the one and only administrator in the building. That means you need to be able to do everything; curriculum, evaluation, supervision, professional development planning, etc.,” she said. “It also means if you need advice from another administrator or the opportunity to vent, you need to call or meet with them in another building 15 to 30 minutes away.” She credited the district’s administrative team for being supportive and helping to navigate those challenges.

Fournier expressed deep gratitude for the students, staff, and families who have shaped her experience. “KES staff are amazing; they truly want the best for students and do everything they can to provide opportunities beyond the four walls of the classroom,” she said.

One of her most poignant memories as principal followed the Lewiston shootings. “The staff, students, and families all knew I was from the Lewiston area,” she said. “They knew this event would impact me greatly as I knew several of the victims and their families. The kindness and compassion I received from the MSAD 58 school community was amazing. I will never forget how they embraced me and took care of me through this difficult time.”

As she prepares to step down, Fournier hopes the school will continue to prioritize inclusion. “I want students and staff to realize they all belong and are all valued at KES despite our differences. Our differences are our strength, and we can all learn and grow together.”

Her advice to the next principal is to take time to observe and learn. “I strongly urge you to watch and observe your first year and learn as much as you can about inclusion,” she said. “I believe the KES staff and families are truly committed to doing what is best for all kids. KES is a very special place.”

As for retirement, Fournier looks forward to enjoying her camp, crafting and spending time with her grandchildren. “Since moving here, my husband and I have purchased a new tractor, a mini excavator, and a new side-by-side,” she said. “I am eager for my husband to teach me how to use them so I can do projects on our property. I really don’t want to keep adding to my husband’s ‘honey do’ list and waiting for him to do things in his time frame when I will have the time to do things I want done.”

Though stepping away from her role as principal, Fournier remains open to staying involved in education. She is considering running for the school board, substitute teaching or serving as a long-term substitute. Recently, she was invited to serve on Maine’s Inclusive Education Steering Committee. “I am very much looking forward to being a member of this committee,” she said. “I truly believe in this work, and I feel it is imperative that schools move in this direction to provide all students access to their education and put our students first.”

In her farewell message to the Kingfield Elementary community, Fournier expressed heartfelt gratitude. “I cannot thank you enough for allowing me the opportunity to serve as your KES principal for the last three years,” she said. “You made my dream a reality. I was able to return to my rural roots and was welcomed into a small school community dedicated to putting children first. As a final thought, I really hope you learned as much from me as I learned from all of you.”

