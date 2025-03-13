FARMINGTON — Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties [LVFSC] is taking significant steps to expand its services, with a renewed focus on addressing adult literacy through tutoring and community engagement programs.

“Our mission is to empower adults through learner-based tutoring in reading, writing, math and technology,” said interim Executive Director Sara Beech. “We are also deeply committed to promoting literacy throughout our community.”

Beech, who has been involved with LVFSC for more than two decades and has served on staff since 2018, emphasized the importance of literacy in breaking cycles of poverty and improving economic stability.

Growing need

Nationally, an estimated 48 million adults read at a third-grade level or below, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Studies show that increasing reading levels to at least a sixth-grade proficiency could result in a $2.2 trillion increase in national income, according to the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

“Higher literacy levels are directly tied to earning potential,” Beech said. “Adults who improve their literacy skills can access better employment opportunities and provide a more stable environment for their families.”

LVFSC, founded in 1978 as an affiliate of Literacy Volunteers of America, expanded its services in 1995 to include Somerset County. In 2015, it further extended its reach to Livermore and Livermore Falls. Today, it remains the only organization in the region offering free, individualized adult education services for those with lower literacy levels.

Programs, impact

The organization operates two main programs: Adult Tutoring and Community Literacy.

Adult Tutoring involves one-on-one and group sessions, both in-person and virtual, with trained volunteer tutors. The program saw 245 adults participate in 2024. “Individualized tutoring helps learners overcome self-identified barriers,” Beech said. “Not only do they improve literacy skills, but they also gain confidence in problem-solving, accessing and advocating for themselves.”

Additionally, LVFSC offers hybrid classes focused on digital literacy, with 94% of participants reporting they learned new skills. One such initiative, Genius Hour, allows learners to explore self-directed topics, with recent projects covering telehealth, pet care and online learning.

The Community Literacy program distributes free books and hosts literacy-based activities. In 2024, nearly 6,000 books were shared through free book shelves and monthly giveaways. “Having books at home is one of the strongest predictors of a child’s academic success,” Beech said. “We use book distribution as a platform to promote adult literacy and overall community well-being.”

Volunteer efforts

LVFSC relies heavily on volunteers, who play a crucial role in both tutoring and community literacy efforts. Volunteer tutors must have a high school diploma or equivalent and complete a self-paced training course.

“We’re always looking for new volunteers, especially for individualized and classroom tutoring,” Beech said. “We also need support in our Book Sharing program to help sort and distribute donations.”

Looking ahead

In 2025, LVFSC plans to expand its tutoring support to ensure all participants remain engaged despite life circumstances. Other goals include sustaining the Book Sharing program and increasing community outreach through an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer.

The organization’s Board Vision Statement, drafted by board members Alana Knapp, Pepper Ouellette, Judy Pottle, Maggie Davis and Alexandra Lockwood, outlines a five-year strategic plan aimed at strengthening financial stability and ensuring long-term viability.

“We commit to providing high-quality tutoring services and promoting literacy in our communities,” Beech said. “We’re looking ahead to the next 50 years of making literacy accessible and impactful.”

Upcoming events

• Annual Poetry Celebration: March 1-31, community poetry reading May 7

• Free Book Saturdays: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Ingalls Center, 144 High St., Farmington

