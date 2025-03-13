FARMINGTON — There are no contested seats being sought in municipal elections set for March 24. Polls downstairs at the Community Center, 127 Middle St, will be open 8 a.m – 5 p.m.
Scott Landry and Randall Gauvin are seeking the two 3-year Select Board terms, Town Clerk Diane Dunham said recently. Joshua Bell and Byron Staples are not seeking re-election to the board, she noted.
Dina Spenciner is seeking a 3-year term on the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors, Dunham said. Spenciner was appointed to the board last May after Janice David resigned.
Lance Harvell is also seeking a 3-year term on that board, Dunham indicated. In January Harvell was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Todd ‘Will’ Jones, who was elected in 2024 and left the position in December 2024 due to increasing work commitments.
J. Wayne Kinney is seeking a 1-year term on the board of directors, Dunham noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.