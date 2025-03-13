FARMINGTON — There are no contested seats being sought in municipal elections set for March 24. Polls downstairs at the Community Center, 127 Middle St, will be open 8 a.m – 5 p.m.

Scott Landry and Randall Gauvin are seeking the two 3-year Select Board terms, Town Clerk Diane Dunham said recently. Joshua Bell and Byron Staples are not seeking re-election to the board, she noted.

Dina Spenciner is seeking a 3-year term on the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors, Dunham said. Spenciner was appointed to the board last May after Janice David resigned.

Lance Harvell is also seeking a 3-year term on that board, Dunham indicated. In January Harvell was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Todd ‘Will’ Jones, who was elected in 2024 and left the position in December 2024 due to increasing work commitments.

J. Wayne Kinney is seeking a 1-year term on the board of directors, Dunham noted.

