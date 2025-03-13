FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington provided details at the Tuesday, March 11, meeting regarding the upcoming March 24 vote on accepting a Maine Connectivity Grant and purchasing the former Arthur D. Ingalls School at 144 High St. in Farmington.

Voting information Voters will cast their ballots March 24 at the following locations and times:

• Weld: 4-8 p.m., Weld Town Hall

• Industry: 12-7 p.m., Industry Town Hall

• Farmington: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Farmington Community Center

• Chesterville: 1-7 p.m., Chesterville Town Hall

• Wilton: 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Wilton Town Hall

• New Vineyard: 2-6 p.m., Community Room, Lake Street

• Vienna: 2-6 p.m., Vienna Fire Station

• Temple: 12-6 p.m Town Hall, 258 Temple Road

• Starks: Community Center, 57 Anson Road [confirm time with town]

• New Sharon: Town Office, 11 School Lane [confirm time with town]

Voters across the 10 towns in RSU 9 will decide whether to accept up to $1.6 million of a $1.77 million grant awarded to Franklin County Adult Education for the purchase. The acquisition aims to provide expanded educational opportunities and space for local organizations, though some community members raised concerns about financial oversight and RSU 9’s role in managing the property.

Status

During the meeting, Elkington acknowledged that a commercial appraisal of the property had not yet been completed. “That’s the last thing we’re waiting to have completed,” he said. “Nothing will be signed until that appraisal has been done.”

He noted the difficulty in securing an appraiser. “There are only a few in Maine,” he explained. “We did finally get one, and they’re going to complete that process at the beginning of April.”

Some attendees expressed concerns about voting before the appraisal was available. One suggested postponing the vote, saying, “I understand your urgency with the purchase. However, I would strongly urge that we postpone this vote until after that report is available.”

Elkington reassured voters, stating, “We don’t have to sign until we get that information.”

Financial concerns

Elkington emphasized that the project is fully funded by a federal grant and would not impose any additional financial obligations on RSU 9. “This is a federally funded project,” he said. “That means we will not be taking on any debt or expense related to the purchase of this project.” He added that if the vote fails, “the Maine Connectivity Authority will keep all the funds and pick another project.”

Regarding projected leasing revenue, Elkington estimated that if half of the 14,000-square-foot building were leased, it would generate around $192,000 per year. “We have talked to about 30 community organizations,” he said. “Several of them have said they are very much interested in leasing space in the center, but none of them can say that they are going to lease anything until we have the building.”

An attendee questioned whether RSU 9 should be involved in property management, stating, “Your response validated a critical concern that we have of RSU 9 venturing into real property management.”

Elkington reiterated that no leases had been signed, saying, “No one has signed any lease agreement until the building is purchased.” Another attendee asked whether lease contracts could be finalized before the purchase. Elkington replied, “We’re not doing that. We don’t have ownership of the building, and we don’t know based on the vote if we’ll have the building. So we’re not going to get into any signed agreements.”

What happens

Attendees asked what would happen if the project became financially unviable. Elkington explained that in such a case, “The building would have to go back to the feds, the federal government.”

Elkington noted that the current owner had agreed to cover 80% of the operating costs in the first year, with contributions tapering off in subsequent years. “You can see the willingness to support the project through its first four years,” he said.

Chesterville Select Board Chair Eric Hilton voiced skepticism. “Much respect to your dreams here and for all that you want to help,” Hilton said. “You can’t do it. You can’t do it. It’s not adult ed’s responsibility. It’s a great hope and dream, but you can’t do it because there are going to be obligations of financial responsibility for taxpayers.”

Other officials echoed financial concerns, including Wilton Selectman and Road Committee Member Mike Wells, who warned of potential long-term budget impacts.

Wells voiced opposition to the purchase, citing concerns about financial responsibility and competing budget priorities. While emphasizing his support for education, he said, “The key to lifting people out of poverty is education. I value education; not specifically an educational institute, but education as a lifelong practice of learning and teaching.” However, he stressed that taxpayer-funded programs must demonstrate clear results, adding, “I expect results and improvements from any taxpayer-funded program.”

Wells also warned of unforeseen costs and financial risks associated with accepting the grant. “We simply cannot afford the unforeseen costs and risks associated with accepting this grant,” he said. As a selectman and highway committee member, he noted that Wilton has had to delay road improvements for two consecutive years due to funding shortfalls, which he attributed in part to school budget demands. “Those in public positions expending tax revenue should be accountable and responsible,” he said.

Concerns

An attendee suggested using funds to purchase transportation instead of a building, saying it could address accessibility issues without a $1.5 million investment.

Elkington responded, explaining that transportation is a district budget issue and that RSU 9 already struggles to find bus drivers. “Every day, we have three or four bus drivers who are out. There are no bus drivers out there,” he said. “We do have a van right now, and we do go and get some people during the day or at night if they need it.”

He also noted that Western Maine Transportation is working with RSU 9 to add the High Street location to its bus route.

Justification

Some attendees questioned why Franklin County Adult Education couldn’t use an existing RSU 9 building. Elkington explained, “It is because the schools are used during the day.” Elkington stressed that adult education isn’t night school and attendees don’t want to go to school at night.

The current adult education building, according to Elkington, has not been updated in 30 years, lacks a sprinkler system, and cannot be used for students under 18.

Proponents of the purchase emphasize that acquiring the 144 High Street building would allow Franklin County Adult Education and various community organizations to consolidate resources under one roof, making essential services more accessible.

Elkington highlighted that many local families, young parents, and individuals seeking education and support services currently navigate multiple locations across the county to access educational programs, workforce development, healthcare assistance, and social services. The proposed facility would streamline those services, reducing the logistical burden on those in need.

By housing these resources in a central, walkable location on the public bus route, the facility would serve as a one-stop hub for education, career training, and essential support services. Supporters argue this would help address key barriers such as transportation and scheduling conflicts, which often prevent people from accessing these programs.

Community

A workforce development professional voiced support on Facebook, saying the High Street location is more accessible than Mt. Blue High School, especially for those without transportation.

“This is a walkable location for many who live near town, and it’s on the bus route as well. The high school is out of the way for a lot of people,” the person wrote. “This location could mean the difference for many who want to improve their education but just can’t get there.”

If voters approve the purchase, the final appraisal will be completed in early April and move-in could begin during the summer.

