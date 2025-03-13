https://www.sunjournal.com/2025/03/13/wilson-stream-begins-to-thaw-as-spring-approaches
Wilson Stream begins to thaw as spring approaches
The rising sun casts a golden glow over Wilson Stream in Farmington on March 12, where melting ice near Livermore Falls Road and Wilton Road marks the seasonal transition from winter to spring.
Posted
Yesterday at 2:00 PM
1 min read
As the sun rises over Wilson Stream March 12, the melting ice signals the arrival of spring in Farmington. Near Livermore Falls Road and Wilton Road, the thawing waterway winds through the snow-covered landscape, reflecting the golden morning light.
Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
