Patty Hastings, a lifelong Chesterville resident and former substitute teacher, won the contested RSU 9 board of directors seat in Chesterville’s March 14 election, receiving 62 votes. Submitted photo

CHESTERVILLE — Voters elected a Regional School Unit 9 director Friday, March 14, and three Select Board members.

Patricia Hastings won a three-year term with 62 votes. Tiffany Estabrook received 21 votes, losing her bid for the position.

For the three-year Select Board terms, John Archer was elected with 70 votes, while Jason Ward secured a seat with 59 votes.

For the one-year Select Board seat, Guy Iverson won with 67 votes. Write-in candidates Anne Lambert and David Gray each received four votes.

A total of 85 voters cast ballots.

Sign up for Franklin Now

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
chesterville annual town election, Chesterville Maine, chesterville select board, RSu 9

Related Stories
Latest Articles