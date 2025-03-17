CHESTERVILLE — Voters elected a Regional School Unit 9 director Friday, March 14, and three Select Board members.

Patricia Hastings won a three-year term with 62 votes. Tiffany Estabrook received 21 votes, losing her bid for the position.

For the three-year Select Board terms, John Archer was elected with 70 votes, while Jason Ward secured a seat with 59 votes.

For the one-year Select Board seat, Guy Iverson won with 67 votes. Write-in candidates Anne Lambert and David Gray each received four votes.

A total of 85 voters cast ballots.

