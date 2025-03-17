REGION – With the expansion of broadband, a local digital literacy program is working to ensure that residents are not just connected, but also equipped with the skills to navigate technology confidently.

Spearheaded by Spruce Mountain Adult and Community Education in partnership with Greater Franklin Economic and Community Development and local libraries, the program provides free tech assistance to individuals who need help with their devices.

Ernie Steward, the digital literacy instructor for Spruce Mountain Adult Education, travels to libraries and other community locations throughout the region, offering free tutoring on a variety of technology-related topics. His sessions cover setting up new devices, navigating cloud storage, using social media, avoiding scams and general troubleshooting.

Tech challenges

Steward frequently assists community members with setting up new laptops, tablets and smartphones, backing up information to the cloud, and determining what kind of device best suits their needs.

“But all technology questions are welcome,” he said. “Some of the most common areas I assist people with are helping to set up new devices, backing up information such as pictures, and answering questions related to what kind of device they really need.”

One of the most rewarding moments for Steward was working with an elderly man who had never used a computer before. “We worked together to get him to a point where he could use his newly purchased laptop and was able to browse the web to gather information,” Steward recalled. “His end goal was to apply for college to further his education.”

Advertisement

Digital literacy

Steward believes digital literacy is just as crucial as broadband access.

“Having access to broadband in itself is not enough,” he explained. “The people will need to know how to utilize it as well. Having access to gas pumps is very important, but if no one teaches you how to drive, the access doesn’t mean much.”

As he travels to different locations, Steward encounters a wide range of learners. “The location usually doesn’t change the needs, but the age range usually does,” he noted. “When I work with seniors, the needs tend to be more broad, such as how to use a smartphone or application. But when younger people come in, it tends to be more detail-oriented. They know how to use the devices and applications but want help with a small problem they are having within the device or app.”

Tech misconceptions

Steward has noticed that many people approach technology with hesitation, particularly when it comes to cloud services.

“The people I have worked with usually start out not wanting to have anything to do with cloud-based applications,” he said. “But after working with them for a bit and explaining what the cloud actually is, they tend to come around and use those services that are available to them.”

One of the biggest misconceptions he encounters is confusion about storage. “People tend to have a hard time determining what is taking up space on their devices versus what is stored in the cloud,” he said. “Understanding how to clear up space when they have reached storage limits is something I frequently help with.”

Advertisement

Building connections

Steward sees his role as more than just technical instruction; he views it as a way to connect with the community. “Meeting new people and making that human connection is one of the things I love about helping the community,” he said. “I am a very introverted person, so getting out into the community and sharing my love for technology makes making those connections with people much easier for me.”

Looking ahead, Steward hopes the program will continue to grow. “I am hoping that the word keeps getting out so that more people will utilize this free service,” he said. “With all the advancements in the world of AI, I am sure that will end up being more of a major topic of discussion. Kind of how people used to be a little skittish about using cloud services; the same applies to AI.”

For those hesitant to seek tech assistance, Steward offers reassurance. “There is no shame in not knowing how to use a new device or application,” he said. “Not all things in technology are explained very well, and the terminology alone is enough to scare people away. But most things are actually pretty straightforward once you get over a few hurdles and start using them with some regularity.”

Community members interested in digital literacy support can visit a participating library or contact the Greater Franklin Economic and Community Development office.

Weekly tutoring schedule

• Monday: Jay-Niles Library 3:30 – 5 p.m.

• Tuesday: Wilton Public Library 3:30 – 5 p.m.

• Wednesday: Fitness Stylz 4 – 6 p.m.

• Thursday: Spruce Mountain Adult Education 4 – 6 p.m.

• First Thursday of the month: Livermore Library 3:30 – 5 p.m.

• Friday: Treat Memorial Library 3 – 5 p.m.

Copy the Story Link