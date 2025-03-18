From left Riley Moseley, Jailinn Fortin and Kennedy Tindal pose after their last Area Youth Sports basketball game on Saturday, March 15, at the AYS building in Livermore Falls. The AYS age stipulations mean the eighth grade students have ended their time in AYS programs. Hailey Thomas was unable to attend her last game. Team names this year were Wicked [red], VooDoo [green] and Shadow. Submitted photo

filed under:
Livermore Falls Advertiser, livermore falls maine, youth sports

